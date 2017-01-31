01/31/17

How Would Democrats Block President Trump’s Supreme Court Pick?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins MTP Daily to discuss what Democrats plan to do about President Trump's upcoming nominee for the Supreme Court.

