MTP Daily 01/30/17

How Will the Immigration Order Affect National Security?

NBC National Security Analyst, Jeremy Bash, and NBC’s Andrea Mitchell join us to discuss whether President Trump’s immigration order will help or hurt national security. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs executive order to reduce regulations
7 hours 32 min ago
Christian immigrants with visas denied entry to United States
5 hours 32 min ago
Actor just raised more than $500,000 for refugees
6 hours 32 min ago
Joe and Mika report on their meeting with Pres Trump
11 hours 52 min ago
Spicer on ban: Everyone that needed to be consulted was consulted
10 hours 53 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's newest nat'l security moves called 'stone cold crazy'
Sen. Murphy: Travel ban is going to get Americans killed
Maddow: The protest movement is crucial to policy
Legal authorities rally to challenge Trump's ban order
Dem Rep: Trump ban clearly unconstitutional and immoral

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL