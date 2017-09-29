MTP Daily 09/29/17

How Can We Teach Americans To Disagree?

Bret Stephens of the New York Times joins to talk about the dying art of disagreement and how it has permeated American politics. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
58 min 35 sec ago
How Hurricane Maria relief efforts differ from Katrina and Irma
5 hours 24 min ago
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ job
19 hours 57 min ago
Puerto Rico Native: Only 10K personnel on ground, while Florida had 40K after Irma
9 hours 37 min ago
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan
19 hours 27 min ago
U.S. cutting Cuba embassy staff in wake of health attacks
Trump reportedly skeptical of his own tax crusade
Extra Trump inauguration money shrouded in mystery
Starr: Trump will be under oath before Russia probe ends
Dems. frustrated with Twitter's handling of Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL