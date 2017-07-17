MTP Daily 07/17/17
How Can Election Officials Prevent Future Hacking?
Michael Haas, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator, discusses the report that there were nearly 150,000 attempts to penetrate the voter registration system in South Carolina on election day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
How Can Election Officials Prevent Future...
Cyndi Lauper Gives Sen. Susan Collins...
GOP Gov.: GOP Health Bill Too Great of a...
Poll: Trump Approval Rating at 50% in ...
ICYMI: Between two Bushes
Alaska Governor concerned about process of...
Fmr. National Security Adviser: U.S. and...
Chuck’s take: Details on the Trump Jr....
Senate GOP Unveils Revised Health Care Bill
Fmr. Trump Campaign Manager defends Trump...
ICYMI: A Delaware sized iceberg
Dem Sen.: 'This is a nine lane highway of...
Sen. Roy Blunt: "I’d like to know why he...
Chuck's Take: Timeline is now evidence
Dem Sen: Trump Jr. Russian Meeting Emails...
Are Trump Jr. Russian Meeting Emails...
What’s Ahead in the Senate Health Care Fight?
Fmr. Trump Aide: Donald Trump Jr. Meeting...
GOP Rep: Trump Jr. Meeting ‘Not Evidence’...
Kentucky rejects WH voter data request
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
'He was born angry': New book delves into...
Last night's failure an ominous sign for...
Joe: This is doubly humiliating for Trump...
Report: Russian mob money helped build...
Trump warned GOP would look like 'dopes'...
Polls show Trump is historically unpopular...
Has Kushner delivered on any of the to-do...
Trump says just repeal Obamacare after GOP...
Russia, repeal failure mean trouble for...
The Resistance stops Trumpcare
Republicans kill Trumpcare
GOP health/tax bill attacked from all sides
Trump lawyer/spokesman underperforming on TV
Trump 2020 campaign donors paying for lawyers
NY subpoenas bank records on Manafort loans
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck'
Health care rallies continue as GOP flounders
GOP health bill collapses on new rejections
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
New revelations come to light in Trump Jr....
Politics
'He was born angry': New book delves into...
Trump says just repeal Obamacare after GOP...
NY subpoenas bank records on Manafort loans
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in...
Farkas: Russia wants "influence over Trump...
Did Kremlin use Trump Jr. meeting to test...
Indira Lakshmanan on Trump Jr. meeting: ...
Why we still don't know everything about...
List of Trump camp Russia contacts not normal
Russia strategy: exploit 'aligned parties'
Trump Jr Russian meeting scandal continues
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal...
Trump previously denied campaign had any...
Lawrence: Trump's story on Russian lawyer...
Trump role in hacked material draws lawsuit
Russian 2016 propaganda likely needed US help
Rep. Swalwell: We will learn truth about...
NYT: Kushner downplayed Russian lawyer...
Trump: Claims of collusion 'dumbest thing...
Pence spokesman squirms on Russia question
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: This is doubly humiliating for Trump...
Trump boasts about bills, but facts tell...
A few things the president doesn't like
Full repeal would be disastrous to my...
Congressman pushes for legislation on...
'He was born angry': New book delves into...
Consumer confidence ebbing, charts show
Last night's failure an ominous sign for...
Trump Jr., Kushner and the perils of nepotism
Is there a chance Mueller will be fired?
Health bill is a 'political exercise,'...
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological...
Many hurdles ahead for McConnell on health...
New revelations come to light in Trump Jr....
Trump numbers down, Obamacare numbers up...
Trump approval numbers plummet in polls
Americans want unbiased, trusted facts:...
What we have here is a slow bleed, says...
Trump Jr.'s attorney calls NBC News to...
Fifth person in room a friend of lawyer:...
Rachel Maddow
GOP health bill collapses on new rejections
Health care rallies continue as GOP flounders
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck'
NY subpoenas bank records on Manafort loans
Trump 2020 campaign donors paying for lawyers
GOP health/tax bill attacked from all sides
Trump Jr Russian meeting scandal continues
Russia strategy: exploit 'aligned parties'
List of Trump camp Russia contacts not normal
Health care protest uses 'flat Rob Portman'
White House fails to protect feedback privacy
On Assignment with Richard Engel, 10pm Friday
Trump lawyer meltdown raises concern
Russian 2016 propaganda likely needed US help
Trump role in hacked material draws lawsuit
Trump Jr. scandal sends GOP seeking new story
Trump Russia timeline seen spring 2015: WSJ
Investigators look anew past Trump intel
Pence spokesman squirms on Russia question
Russian bot attack eyed for US helpers