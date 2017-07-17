MTP Daily 07/17/17

How Can Election Officials Prevent Future Hacking?

Michael Haas, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator, discusses the report that there were nearly 150,000 attempts to penetrate the voter registration system in South Carolina on election day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: 'Let Obamacare fail ... I'm not going to own it'
Joe: Health care failure is doubly humiliating for Trump
9 hours 7 min ago
'Made in America:' How Trump business' conflict with his promises
Trump: 'Just repeal Obamacare' after bill collapses
16 hours 7 min ago
GOP health care bill collapses in Senate overnight
18 hours 8 min ago
Polls: Trump historically unpopular just 6 months into his term
15 hours 38 min ago
No America, Tropical Storm 'Don' is not named after Pres. Trump
Maddow: Trump 2020 donors paying for family's lawyers
NBC News Poll: American fears of war grow
Report: Russian mob money helped build Trump empire

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL