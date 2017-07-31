MTP Daily 07/31/17

Health Care’s Future: Will There Be a Bipartisan Solution?

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-N.J.) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) join MTP Daily to discuss the next steps for health care in the House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scaramucci out as WH Communications Director
5 hours 20 min ago
WH on Scaramucci departure: 'This was the president's decision'
3 hours 29 min ago
Sen. Baldwin: It’s time to stop Obamacare ‘sabotage’ efforts
1 hour 32 min ago
Comedian Richard Lewis: Trump a con but supporters are ‘good people’
1 hour 15 min ago
Welker: Scaramucci’s profanity-laced rant was last straw for WH staff
4 hours 21 min ago
Will there be a bi-partisan health care solution?
Fmr. Trump adviser: Hiring Scaramucci ‘not a mistake’
How Scaramucci’s business may have influenced his exit
Joe: If one person gets around Chief of Staff, anyone can
Michael Moore: Dems aren't running the right people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL