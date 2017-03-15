03/15/17

Gov. Hutchinson: House Healthcare Bill ‘Bad Idea’

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) says the GOP Obamacare replacement bill in the House is a good start, but it is a “terrible ending process.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gillibrand says 'no accountability' in nude photo scandal
5 hours 25 min ago
House Intel Cmmte: Still no evidence of Trump Tower wiretap
GOP Rep. says health insurance can work like "how you buy your house"
6 hours 23 min ago
Two Russian spies indicted in Yahoo hack
4 hours 34 min ago
Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
20 hours 14 min ago
MaddowBlog: ‘Mortally wounded’ GOP health plan starts moving backwards
Rep Black is confident AHCA will pass through Budget Committee
GOP Rep says there are items in AHCA he "can't get past"
Johnston: 'Except for Donald being so angry,' would have thought he leaked returns
McCaskill: Why do wealthy people need a tax cut now?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL