MTP Daily 05/09/17

GOP Sen.: Going to Put Our Own Health Care Bill Together

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) joins MTP Daily to discuss what changes he plans to make to the GOP health care bill, AHCA, as it comes to the Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

