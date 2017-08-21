MTP Daily 08/21/17

GOP Rep: Some Counter-Protesters Had Violent Purpose

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) joins to discuss Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville and says that some counter-protesters in Charlottesville came for the “purpose of being violent.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

