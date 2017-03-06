MTP Daily 03/06/17

GOP Rep. on Trump Wiretap Claim: We Don’t Get to Pick Which...

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) joins MTP Daily to discuss President Trump’s claim that Obama wiretapped him during the campaign and the call for a Congressional investigation into it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gavin Grimm: 'I'll stay fighting' for transgender rights
2 hours 21 min ago
Trump signs new immigration executive order
Tillerson discusses new immigration order
6 hours 3 min ago
SCOTUS rejects appeal in transgender student case
8 hours 2 min ago
Trump org 'doesn't do business' in 6 banned nations
6 hours 13 min ago
Trump makes unsubstantiated claims of being wiretapped
Rep. Schiff: EO change is 'transparent window dressing'
Analysis: Does Obama have grounds to sue Trump for libel?
How prepared is U.S. for North Korea threat?
FBI asks DOJ to publicly refute Trump wiretap claim

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL