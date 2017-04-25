MTP Daily 04/25/17

GOP Rep: ‘May Do a 1 Week Extension’ to Avoid Gov’t Shutdown

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) joins to discuss public opinion on President Trump and the possibility of a government shutdown. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

