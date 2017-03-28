MTP Daily 03/28/17

GOP Rep.: Devin Nunes 'Will Do the Right Thing'

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) joins MTP Daily to discuss if a member of Trump’s transition, Devin Nunes, should be trusted to lead the Russia probe and the possibility of an independent investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

