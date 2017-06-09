MTP Daily 06/09/17

GOP Rep: Comey Has ‘Interesting Relationship With the Truth’

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joins MTP Daily to discuss the fallout after James Comey’s testimony and Trump saying he would be willing to go under oath to talk about his conversations with Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
Senators may soon meet with Jared Kushner, sources say
18 hours 42 min ago
Trump breaks Twitter silence, tweets about Comey
11 hours 40 min ago
Rev Al: What Trump said today might catch up with him
1 hour 32 min ago
How legitimate are the obstruction of justice claims against Trump?
1 hour 23 min ago
Maddow: Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
Trump laywer to file leak complaint after Comey testimony
Here's how Dems. and GOP are reacting to Comey
Joe: The special investigation is what really matters now
GOP senator unsure if Comey, Trump tapes exist

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL