MTP Daily 05/01/17

GOP Rep: ‘All Signs Are Positive’ They Have Health Care Votes

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) joins MTP Daily to discuss his support of President Trump and whether he listens to the president on health care when he said pre-existing conditions will be protected. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

MaddowBlog: Trump flubs own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War
5 hours 12 min ago
GOP Rep on health care bill: I think the votes are there
8 hours 56 min ago
President Trump calls Kim Jong-un a "smart cookie"
12 hours 3 min ago
Cruz: Take 'El Chapo' money to fund border wall
23 hours 21 min ago
Do Obama's speaking fees come at cost for democrats?
9 hours 40 min ago
MaddowBlog: Asked about health care, Trump trips
Controversial Trump aide may leave White House
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL