MSNBC
Listen
Watch
News
TODAY
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
MTP Daily
The Beat
Hardball
All In
Rachel Maddow
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Hardball
Weeknights 7PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 5PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
AM Joy
Weekends 10 AM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
Watch Live
More Shows
Morning Joe First Look
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
Velshi & Ruhle
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Katy Tur
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi
MSNBC Live with Alex Witt
UP with David Gura
PoliticsNation
Kasie DC
MSNBC Documentaries
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
MTP Daily
Google Trends don’t always translate to electoral success
01:48
Share this —
copied!
Tulsi Gabbard spikes in google searches, but so what?
Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
BEST OF MSNBC
Play All
Andrea Mitchell Reports
Biden hits back as all sides attack his record
Craig Melvin
Only 7 candidates qualify for the next debate – who else will make the cut?
Stephanie Ruhle
The pressing issues missed at the second debate
Stephanie Ruhle
Markets look to recover after stocks slide post rate cut
Morning Joe
Sanders: People do not love their health insurance companies
Morning Joe
Harris: Health care the number one issue I hear about
Play All