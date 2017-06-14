MTP Daily 06/14/17

Giffords' Husband: Today 'Brought Back A Lot of Memories' to...

Captain Mark Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords who was shot in 2011, describes his and his wife's reaction to today's shooting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

