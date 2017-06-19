MTP Daily 06/19/17

Georgia Special Election Tomorrow: Test for Trump Presidency?

David Wasserman, House Editor of the Cook Political Report, joins to look ahead to the special election in Georgia and what we can expect. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. Student released by North Korea has died
1 hour 4 min ago
MaddowBlog: GOPers aren't lining up to work for Trump
6 hours 45 min ago
Morning Joe: These are Trump's most self-destructive tweets
10 hours 20 min ago
Muslim worshipers targeted by van in London terror attack
10 hours 33 min ago
GOP Rep.: Politicizing baseball shooting is 'disgusting'
7 hours 29 min ago
Senate Dems plan talk-a-thon against GOP health care bill
Navy releases names of sailors killed in collision
Supreme Court decides to take up WI redistricting case
Ohio county becomes epicenter of opioid epidemic
Political ad uses Scalise shooting as its subject

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL