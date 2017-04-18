MTP Daily 04/18/17

GA Special Candidate: I Welcome Trump’s Involvement

Bob Gray, GOP candidate in Georgia special election, joins us to discuss why he’s running so tightly with President Trump and whether he would’ve supported the American Health Care Act. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very likely'
9 hours 29 min ago
Waters: I didn't call for Trump impeachment, but we need info
4 hours 15 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ivanka meets Chinese pres., receives Chinese trademarks
5 hours 14 min ago
Facebook killing suspect found dead after police chase
5 hours 41 min ago
Grover Norquist: Tax reform will be easier to pass than health care
6 hours 18 min ago
Joe: Polls show Trump is exhausting supporters
Jon Ossof: 'We are in striking distance of winning it today'
Johnston: No reason to believe Trump is 'under audit'
Trump loses ground in key character traits: poll
Atlanta mayor says Democratic win is within reach

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL