MTP Daily 05/05/17

Frank: Stupid to Think Legislation is Perfect on First Try

Former Rep. Barney Frank joins MTP Daily to discuss the potential repeal of the sprawling Wall Street reform bill with his name on it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

House narrowly passes GOP health care bill
Van Hollen: Health care bill puts House in play in '18
2 hours 10 min ago
MaddowBlog: In another embarrassment, Trump’s Army Sec. nominee quits
2 hours 37 min ago
Sanders: House health care bill is an insult
23 hours 1 min ago
Initial GOP holdout explains support for health care bill
2 hours 3 min ago
Breast cancer survivor: 'This isn't the America I love'
Trump: House health care bill 'incredibly well-crafted'
Hoyer: GOP will ‘rue the day’ they voted for AHCA
Paul Ryan ahead of vote: 'We will not falter'
