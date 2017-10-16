MTP Daily 10/16/17

Fmr. Trump Aide: Trump Needs Steve Bannon

Former Trump campaign adviser, Sam Nunberg, joins MTP Daily to discuss Steve Bannon’s war on the GOP and Sen. Mitch McConnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump cabinet member left $2B off disclosure report
9 hours 54 min ago
Bannon declares war against establishment GOP
10 hours 4 min ago
Charts show the real impact of Trump's health order
11 hours 47 min ago
Democratic voters unhappy over party's direction
6 hours 12 min ago
New York's Chelsea bomber found guilty of all charges
6 hours 52 min ago
'He doesn't have the courage to make any tough decisions,' says Joe on Trump's punting
Team Trump faces subpoena over sexual misconduct allegations
Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion
Franken: Agnostic on impeachment until we know if Trump broke law
Collins: Every single word the president says matters

