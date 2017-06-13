MTP Daily 06/13/17

Fmr. Trump Aide: Russia Probe ‘Frustrating’ Trump

Anthony Scaramucci, former Trump transition adviser, joins to discuss the Russia investigation and defends President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Attorney General Sessions and Sen. Wyden have testy exchange on recusal concerns
Sen. Reed: Sessions made effort to avoid basic questions
1 hour 10 min ago
Fmr. Trump aide: Russia probe ‘frustrating’ Trump
46 min 38 sec ago
GOP Sen: Trump’s lack of urgency on Russia threat concerning
1 hour 3 min ago
Questions arise around release of American from N. Korea
7 hours 43 min ago
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
Trump confidante: 'I did not talk to president' about firing Mueller
Depty AG Rosenstein says he's seen no reason to fire Mueller
Congressman reveals Nunes still has subpoena power
Maddow: Sessions' Russian meetings are still a mystery

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL