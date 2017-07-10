MTP Daily 07/10/17

Fmr. Trump Aide: Donald Trump Jr. Meeting Is a ‘Nothing Burger’

Sam Nunberg, former Trump Campaign aide, joins MTP Daily to discuss if he would have accepted that meeting with a Russian lawyer that Donald Trump Jr. had. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

MaddowBlog: Ivanka literally had seat at the table at G-20

