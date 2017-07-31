MTP Daily 07/31/17

Fmr. Trump Adviser: Hiring Scaramucci ‘Not a Mistake’

Sam Nunberg, former adviser to the Trump campaign, joins MTP Daily to discuss the new chaos in the White House now that Anthony Scaramucci is out as communications director. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scaramucci out as WH Communications Director
3 hours 32 sec ago
Welker: Scaramucci’s profanity-laced rant was last straw for WH staff
2 hours 1 min ago
How Scaramucci’s business may have influenced his exit
2 hours 29 min ago
Joe: If one person gets around Chief of Staff, anyone can
11 hours 36 min ago
Michael Moore: Dems aren't running the right people
8 hours 50 min ago
Trump vote fraud commission could not be more divided
Echoes of Nixon in Trump's hiring of Kelly
Putin says '755' U.S. diplomats need to leave Russia
MaddowBlog: Coming to terms with limits of Trump's loyalty
What to expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL