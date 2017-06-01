MTP Daily 06/01/17

Fmr EPA Chief on Perils of Pulling Out of Climate Deal

Former New Jersey governor and Bush 43 EPA chief Christine Todd Whitman joins MTP Daily to discuss her views on Pres. Trump's decision to pull out of the international climate deal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

