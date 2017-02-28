MTP Daily 02/28/17

Find Out How the Real Winner of the Oscars Wasn’t Even Nominated

Tonight Chuck is obsessed with the end of Oscars conspiracies after the flub last weekend when the wrong winner was announced for best picture and how Marisa Tomei is the real winner here. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's responsibility
3 hours 11 min ago
Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal
20 hours 55 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: We've gotten under Trump's skin
5 hours 16 min ago
Aunt of Syrian toddler who washed ashore is attending Trump's address
7 hours 17 min ago
Fmr. Trump advisor: He has 'got to communicate better'
8 hours 51 min ago
Dem Rep: We shouldn't engage in 'Benghazi kangaroo court'
Gov. Bevin: We are not looking to kick people off healthcare
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Lawrence: Clouds of scandal, incompetence at WH
Ryan on Trump Camp’s Alleged Russia Ties: ‘We Need to Get Answers’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL