MTP Daily 03/30/17

Feinstein: I've Never Been Briefed on Classified Info at White...

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) joins MTP Daily to discuss the latest on the potential relationship between the Trump campaign and the Russian government as says Rep. Nunes' actions are unusual. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader
10 hours 10 sec ago
Freedom Caucus member responds to Trump's tweet
8 hours 24 min ago
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
11 hours 39 min ago
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
19 hours 25 min ago
MaddowBlog: Ryan accidentally tells the truth, rejects bipartisanship
7 hours 46 min ago
Why the Senate Russia Probe is trouble for Trump
Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
McFaul: US not prepared for Russian interference in '18
Report: Comey wanted to reveal Russian tampering
The campaign to buy lawmakers' browsing history

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL