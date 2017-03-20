MTP Daily 03/20/17

FBI Dir. Confirms Probe into Possible Trump Campaign-Russia Ties

Michael McFaul, former Ambassador to Russia, joins to analyze the House hearing today where FBI Director Comey confirmed an investigation into possible collusion of Russia and the Trump campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

