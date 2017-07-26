MTP Daily 07/26/17

FBI Celebrates 109th Birthday

In case you missed it… on this day in 1908, the Roosevelt administration created a force of investigators that has turned into what we now call the FBI. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
2 hours 23 min ago
Trump: Thousands of new manufacturing jobs headed to U.S.
46 min 45 sec ago
GOP Sen.: Doing nothing on health care is 'admitting defeat'
1 hour 4 min ago
Rep. Royce: Russia sanctions bill likely to be signed
51 min 41 sec ago
McCain rips Trump for tweeting ban on trans people in the military
6 hours 22 min ago
First openly trans soldier reacts to Trump's ban
Trump goes after GOP Senators who voted against health bill
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
Rep. Scalise discharged from hospital to begin rehab
Lawrence: Trump's thanks to McCain may be premature

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL