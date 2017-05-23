MTP Daily 05/23/17

Everyone Has Their Own James Bond

Chuck Todd notes how every generation has their own 007. For him it was Sir Roger Moore, who passed away today at the age of 89. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Manchester Arena bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Senate Intel Committee to subpoena two Flynn businesses
2 hours 28 min ago
UK raises threat level to "critical" warns of "imminent" attack
2 hours 45 min ago
Ex-FBI Agent: Manchester probe points to larger terror cell
2 hours 2 min ago
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
6 hours 27 min ago
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe
Rep. Swalwell: 'So chilling' Ex-CIA chief warned Russia
Has Trump WH tried to influence Russia probe?
Joe: You can start calling this a scandal now
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle investigation become evidence

