MTP Daily 02/13/17

Does Oroville Dam Need More Infrastructure Spending?

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) joins to discuss the latest on the evacuations near Oroville Dam after a spillway developed a hole and how Democrats can harness the energy from protesters at town halls. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

