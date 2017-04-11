MTP Daily 04/11/17

Dems Pushing to Get Trump’s Taxes Before Tackling Tax Reform

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) joins MTP Daily to discuss why he thinks a main aspect of President Trump’s agenda—tax reform—should be put on hold until he releases his tax returns. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump seals deal on new SCOTUS confirmation standard

