MTP Daily 06/26/17

Dem Sen: GOP ‘Truly Going to Regret’ Voting for Health Care Bill

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joins MTP Daily to discuss the GOP health care bill and the new CBO score out that estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
1 hour 53 min ago
Dem Sen: GOP ‘truly going to regret’ voting for health care bill
1 hour 8 min ago
Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump’s travel ban, will hear case in fall
MA AG on travel ban: We look forward to our day in court
2 hours 9 min ago
MaddowBlog: SCOTUS opens the door to Trump's troubled ban
6 hours 14 min ago
Joe: You've got a mean, non-conservative bill
12 hours 9 min ago
Franken: This health bill is worse than mean; it's cruel
FEC commissioner: Feds must act on Russia meddling
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL