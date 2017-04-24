MTP Daily 04/24/17

Dem Rep: There Are Many Leaders of Democratic Party

Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) joins to discuss the Democrats’ attempting to find their identity and the possibility of a government shutdown. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

