03/17/17

David Ignatius on Trump's Foreign Policy Credibility Crisis

The Washington Post's David Ignatius joins MTP Daily to discuss President Trump's foreign policy risks and blunders halfway into his first 100 days. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
How one 'unprecedented mega-donor' helped shape the election
8 hours 37 min ago
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
20 hours 32 min ago
Why this GOP congressman voted against the health bill
8 hours 50 min ago
Breitbart editor says Bannon calls less than expected
9 hours 5 min ago
Lawrence: Trump 'most deviant man ever to live in WH'
Critics: Trump budget cuts could hurt terrorism fight
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
When it comes to budget, is Bannon pulling the strings?
'He not only lies, he maliciously lies': Trump and the truth

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL