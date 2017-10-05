MTP Daily 10/05/17

Curbelo: Ban On Bump Stocks 'Should Be Codified'

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) says his bill banning bump stocks on weapons is "perfectly bipartisan" and that both parties need to send a strong message on the ban. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

John Lewis on gun control: We must organize

