MTP Daily 01/26/17

Could Trump's First Foreign Policy Test Be North Korea?

Fmr. Ambassador Chris Hill discusses the possibility of a nuclear North Korea and whether this will be Trump's first foreign policy test. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
6 hours 28 min ago
Boston Mayor: 'If people want to live here, they'll live here'
2 hours 18 min ago
After retreat, how will GOP Congress work with Trump?
1 hour 56 min ago
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
5 hours 8 min ago
Could Trump's first foreign policy test be N. Korea?
1 hour 24 min ago
Is Trump's job plan 'trickle-down' all over again?
Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people
Rather: 'We've never had this before'
Cummings: Trump 'chasing rabbit that doesn't exist’
Trump under scrutiny for position on torture

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL