09/12/17

Controversial Voter Fraud Commission Heads to New Hampshire

Kris Kobach, the head of President Trump's investigation into voter fraud, defended his claim that voter rolls in New Hampshire were compromised.

Irma's slow crawl up Florida leaves devastation

