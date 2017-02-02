02/02/17

Clinton Campaign Manager: 'We Need to Respect the Result'

Full Interview: Hillary Clinton's Former Campaign Manager Robby Mook says that the results of the election were fair despite "headwinds" for Clinton. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray' for Arnold's ratings
7 hours 31 min ago
Treasury Department easing sanctions on Russia
5 hours 18 min ago
GOP Senator: I'll vote against Betsy Devos
5 hours 25 min ago
Would a wall really stop border crossings?
2 hours 13 min ago
Trump foes speak out on fears, fighting back
5 hours 59 min ago
Military launches investigation after Yemen raid
Dems forcing GOP to deal with broken system
Planned Parenthood: We've never been more popular
Trump ends ‘blunt’ call with Australian PM
Booker: What's happening is worthy of outrage

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL