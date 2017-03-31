MTP Daily 03/31/17

Chuck Todd on Why Politics is the Art of the Possible

If we start punishing politicians by demanding all or nothing at all, then nothing at all is what you're going to get, and the N.C. "bathroom bill" is a perfect case study. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

