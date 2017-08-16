MTP Daily 08/16/17

Chuck: The President Has Lost His Moral Authority

GOP leaders have denounced racism and bigotry but not one Republican has pulled their support for the president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Albright: It's dangerous to normalize fascists
5 hours 36 min ago
Trump dissolves business councils after series of CEOs quit
4 hours 27 min ago
Lance to Trump: There is only one side -- against hate groups
7 hours 52 min ago
Joe: Trump officially the president of white nationalists
11 hours 43 min ago
White nationalist praises Trump remarks on Charlottesville
7 hours 3 min ago
‘Pathetic’: GOP reacts to Trump's Charlottesville remarks
Maddow: Trump gives 'green light' to white supremacists
WH stunned as Trump goes 'rogue'
Steele to GOP: You will 'reap what you sow'
Lawrence: What Trump doesn't know about Robert E. Lee

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL