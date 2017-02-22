02/22/17

Chuck's Questions for Potential Inhabitants of New Planets

Tonight, Chuck is obsessed with something truly out of this world. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Deadline arrives for Dakota Access protesters to leave
3 hours 8 min ago
Smugglers sneaking drugs into US through legal ports
1 hour 38 min ago
Is Steve Bannon going against the wishes of Trump?
6 hours 17 min ago
Dem Rep: Multiple GOP won't fund 'stupid' wall
8 hours 15 min ago
Anti-Defamation League: We've received a bomb threat
5 hours 56 min ago
Fmr. Amb: Mexico relations are at worst in 25 years
Watch fires break out at Dakota Access Pipeline site
Joe: Here are the great lies about immigration
Poll: Trump approval stands at 43 percent
Watch voters shout down GOP lawmakers at town halls

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL