MTP Daily 10/17/17

Chuck: ‘Really Listen to What McCain is Saying’

Tonight Chuck is obsessed with what Sen. John McCain was really saying last night, but not what some people are saying he said and the Trump versus McCain narrative you may be hearing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate subpoenas former Trump adviser Carter Page
Trump: Ask Gen. Kelly if he got a call from Obama
7 hours 41 min ago
Federal judge blocks latest Trump travel ban
'It's a show': Putin's rival on takes on his political future
5 hours 36 min ago
Mika: Trump hits 'rock bottom' by 'lying' about Gold Star families
12 hours 18 min ago
Cooper Hefner: Weinstein & Trump behavior is 'an abuse of power'
5 hours 56 min ago
Ex GOP Rep.: Republic might be 'better off' if Dems take Congress
20 hours 26 min ago
Why people often overlook Pence's extremism
Trump: Drug czar nominee withdraws his name
What Trump really thinks about religion

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL