MTP Daily 04/27/17

Chuck: How About Fewer Fires on DC Metro?

After another day where smoke shut down parts of the DC Metro, Chuck asks if there's anything that can be done to save the one-time jewel of public transportation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rhetoric vs. reality in first 100 days
4 hours 12 min ago
Speier: WH ‘hiding information’ on Flynn
3 hours 10 min ago
Vets hammer Congress: ‘Keep your hands off my GI bill’
2 hours 36 min ago
Queen Noor: Open your heart & mind to Syrian refugees
2 hours 20 min ago
Kasich: I'd be thrown out of Ohio if I acted like Trump
1 hour 54 min ago
Schiff: 'Full speed ahead' on House Russia investigation
Sanford on healthcare bill: It's the 'most you can get'
Maddow: Jared Kushner is courting scandal
Lawrence: Trump's disastrous one-page tax proposal
Declassified documents show Flynn inaction on Russia

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL