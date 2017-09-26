MTP Daily 09/26/17

Chuck: Alabama Senate Runoff is ‘Trump vs. Trumpism’

Chuck Todd breaks down how today’s Senate runoff election in Alabama between an establishment party candidate and an insurgent candidate could put Mitch McConnell’s political future on the line. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate GOP abandon latest Obamacare repeal effort
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
5 hours 12 min ago
Trump to visit Puerto Rico next week
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
20 hours 10 min ago
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values
8 hours 49 min ago
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
What to expect from the Roger Stone testimony
Alabama Senate candidate flashes gun at rally
Joe slams Trump for attacking McCain: You have no humanity
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in GOP health care bills

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL