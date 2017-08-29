MTP Daily 08/29/17

Celebrities Donate to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Many big-name celebrities are stepping up to the plate and donating to help Hurricane Harvey victims. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why Russians are reportedly 'disappointed' with Trump
11 hours 11 min ago
Dam overflow forces evacuations in Houston neighborhoods
4 hours 12 min ago
'All options' on table: Trump says after latest NK missile
10 hours 46 min ago
Maddow: Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
21 hours 15 min ago
Houston residents bring boats, tubes to assist rescues
6 hours 30 min ago
N. Korea fires missile over Japan, posing challenge for Trump
18 hours 46 min ago
Trump may be forced to choose: The wall, or Harvey victims?
Ex-Neo Nazi: What white supremacists hear from Trump
Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of 2016 meeting
WH staff warned not to admit Gorka

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL