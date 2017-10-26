10/26/17

Card: Corker, Flake Sending Message That GOP ‘Establishment’...

Former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card discusses GOP infighting and says he’s concerned the Republican party is moving away from “a party of inclusion to a party of exclusion.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

