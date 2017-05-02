MTP Daily 05/02/17

Can Democrats Take Back the House in 2018?

Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman joins to discuss how retirements in the House could matter in 2018 and says he puts the odds of Democrats taking the House in 2018 between 40 and 50 percent. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

