MTP Daily 05/10/17

Brokaw: 'This is Not Saturday Night Massacre'

Tom Brokaw, Katy Tur, and Hugh Hewitt join MTP Daily to discuss where we go from here after the Comey firing – and provide some historical context for an unprecedented move. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate Intel Comm. subpoenas Flynn in Russia probe
The big Comey question: Why now?
2 hours 20 min ago
Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
22 hours 21 min ago
How can trust be restored at the FBI?
2 hours 7 min ago
Putin, the 'pop-up pundit'
2 hours 23 min ago
Democrats ignited after Comey firing
Ruhle: 'The campaign rodeo is back' in the White House
Joe Scarborough: Will GOP stand up to the president?
Waters: If Clinton were president, I’d recommend she fire Comey
Comey asked for more resources for Russia investigation

