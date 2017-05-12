MTP Daily 05/12/17

Blumenthal: I Still Have Confidence in the FBI

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) joins MTP Daily to discuss his reaction to the Comey firing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clapper: Comey was 'uneasy' about dinner with Trump
5 hours 43 min ago
Ex-FBI agent: Signal to everyone is 'watch your back'
8 hours 44 min ago
Fact checking Donald Trump's interview with Lester Holt
Joe Scarborough: The fish rots from the head
8 hours 19 min ago
Angered by bad press Trump threatens James Comey, 'Fake Media'
Rep. Cummings: 'We cannot let this man destroy our democracy'
Sen. Dick Durbin: 'President Trump is dangerous'
Maddow Exclusive: DOJ won't say if Sessions recused on Manafort
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA and FBI
Constitutional Expert: Trump's actions could be impeachable offense

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL