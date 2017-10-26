10/26/17

Balderas: Trump’s Declaration of Emergency on Opioids is ...

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas joins MTP Daily to discuss the opioid crisis, which he says has been an emergency "for over a decade." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
3 hours 2 min ago
House narrowly passes budget, paves way for tax plan
7 hours 40 min ago
Can the JFK files really show us something new?
45 min 15 sec ago
After Trump's opioids declaration, what's next?
1 hour 59 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits new low in poll
12 hours 48 min ago
Velshi & Ruhle fact check Rep.'s claim on GOP tax plan
Corker: My relationship with Trump is 'not relevant'
Lawrence exposes Trump's false claims about Flake
Ashley Judd details alleged Weinstein encounter
'We've got a job to do dammit': GOP infighting grows

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL