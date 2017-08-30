MTP Daily 08/30/17

As Congress Returns, What's Next On Capitol Hill?

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) joins MTP Daily to discuss the agenda on Capitol Hill as Congress returns, including his legislation on Venezuela and his stance on DACA. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

